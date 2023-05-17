ANGOLA — Homeschooled students can now don the purple and gold for Angola High School athletics beginning in the 2023-24 academic year.
The change was proposed with an array of edits made to the school’s student handbook and presented to the Metropolitan School District (of Steuben County’s Board of Trustees during their May 16 meeting. Despite being approved 6-0, the rewrite initially caused a stir.
Board members inquired about funding and a potential double standard for students enrolled in the high school.
“My only concern that I brought up years ago when we started this discussion and (I) said no is the fact that I just don’t want to see our kids that are in the building all day long have a double standard with a homeschool student that shows up the last period of the day for art and slept all day or done whatever he’s done, and our kids are required to be there starting with the third period of the day or they can’t practice or anything,” said board member Mark Ridenour. “I just want to make sure they’re (homeschoolers) on a level ground with our students.”
According to the new changes, students are required to be enrolled in at least five classes and passing all five of those accredited courses.
This policy in practice looks different for each student depending on their situation.
For Angola High School students, dual enrollment is a large factor in determining how athletes meet the five class stipulation.
Angola High School students participating in dual enrollment through Trine University are still eligible for athletics. Regardless of the ratio between college and high school classes taken, at least one of the five courses must be completed at the high school’s building.
Similarly, for homeschooled students, the enrollment requirement remains at five courses. Rather than off-campus dual credit, those going through a homeschooling program have the same standard: one class is required to be taken on Angola High School’s grounds.
Homeschooled students are obligated by Angola High School to provide documentation showing their enrollment status and also their passing scores.
While the change is an opportunity for homeschoolers, the edits were originally motivated by dual credit courses taken by high school students.
“We were finding that it was going to be a hindrance to our kids going to Trine because we have a lot of kids going to Trine for dual credit classes and that it’s difficult if they had the four periods and they couldn’t take some of the dual credit classes they wanted with Trine,” Angola High School principal Travis Heavin said at the MSD meeting.
In the high school’s 2022-23 student handbook, it states that in order for a student to be eligible for athletics they must, “Be passing five or more subjects within the seven period day.”
Financial concerns were brought up by board member Scott Poor regarding where the funding went for homeschooled students. His question was met with a reply explaining that if Angola High School does not educate a student for more than 50% of the day, their school does not receive that funding.
Board member Becky Maggart inquired about how many homeschooled students expressed interest in participating in athletics during the 2022-23 school year, to which Heavin reported zero.
The principal added that homeschoolers have asked about participating in the high school’s theater and band programs, which have been the only requests received thus far for the year.
Angola High School’s handbook can be found on their website at ahs.msdsteuben.k12.in.us.
