Five people are arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made Wednesday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald E. Banks II, 38, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mark E. Dempsey, 45, of Lane 101B Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Trina M. Smith, 34, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street, on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Tyrell S. Smoker, 20, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• William J. Zimmer, 61, of the 100 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, arrested in the 100 block of North Gonser Avenue, Ashley, on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.