CROOKED LAKE — No matter how you sliced it, the winner of this year’s Achievement Award was going to have the last name of Budak.
That’s because sisters Isabella and Ava Budak were the only two contestants for the top honor given to a Steuben County 4-H’er.
Both are members of the Otsego Go-Getters 4-H Club. Isabella was a 10-year member and Ava a nine-year member.
They are the daughters of Bob and Melissa Budak of rural Pleasant Lake.
This was a rare year in which there were very few senior 4-H members, said Tami Mosier, Purdue Extension Steuben County youth development educator.
And it might have been tough competing with either of the Budaks, both of whom are accomplished 4-H’ers with long resumes in animal and exhibit hall projects.
On her application, Isabella wrote about the “support, friendship, memories, and sense of family that is encompassed within 4-H, which has kept me returning each year.”
About Isabella, Judge Cindy Brown from Allen County noted, “You have had a great 4-H experience and it shows in your display, application and interview.”
Ava’s devotion to 4-H showed in her process of competing for the top 4-H honor.
“Your love of 4-H shows through,” Brown said.
Isabella just graduated from Angola High School. She plans to attend Purdue University this fall to study marketing and potentially pursue a career in law.
Her 4-H projects over the years included goats (10 years), started calf, poultry, photography (10 years), crops, cake decorating and arts and crafts.
Ava recently finished up her junior year at Angola High School. She is not certain where a future field of study will take her, but she is interested in health, engineering and agriculture.
“I have kept participating (in 4-H) because I get to push myself out of my comfort zone, knowing I will grow,” Ava said.
Her major projects have included goats, horse and pony, junior leaders, poultry, started calf, crops, aquatic science, woodworking and swine.
Isabella was presented her honor as the top 4-H’er during opening ceremonies on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.