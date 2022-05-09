ANGOLA — Ron Langston and Dave Hagelberger of Gleave Construction knew the pedestrian bridge they helped build in 2019 was strong, but not strong enough for a truck.
Especially a tanker truck hauling chemicals to a lift station.
Langston and Hagelberger are back at the bridge just south of C.R. 400N, near Lake Charles, where the bridge is being reconstructed after a tanker driver mistakenly tried to drive across the bridge to access the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station at Ramada Inn.
"It's not built for any kind of truck, not even a pickup truck," Langston said.
"Maybe a golf cart," Hagelberger chimed in as the two and fellow employee Demetrius Cristofolini worked on the reconstruction project Monday morning.
Gleave Construction, Fort Wayne, built the original bridge in 2019 when the trail project was completed and won the bid to rebuilt it. Langston and Hagelberger were on the crew when the bridge was originally built.
On Monday the crew was reframing the bridge to accept new composite decking and railing so the structure can reopen to bikes and pedestrians in a couple weeks.
"We're hoping to have it open by the (May) 20th," said Chip Porter, Steuben County Highway engineer. "That's a realistic opening date."
Particularly if the weather holds and Gleave's crews can work without interruption.
The bridge has been out of commission since Nov. 17, 2021, after the ill-fated accident. The cost of reconstruction was bid at $61,420.
The tanker truck owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath on Nov. 17.
“He was following his GPS and that’s the way it took him,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said at the time.
Robert Birt, also of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was heading south on S.R. 127 as he was approaching the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station near the Ramada Inn, which is just south of the bridge. The trail travels around the perimeter of the Ramada property.
Birt's GPS directions that said his destination was on the right. He called another driver from Aulick, who said that was the way to proceed. It didn’t work.
The pedestrian bridge for the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail is just yards away from the drive to the sewer station, and you have to cross the trail to get to it. Both of which are on the right for those traveling south, but the bridge can only be accessed from the north by driving through the parking lot at Atsbury Water Solutions then in addition to the trail.
Birt actually drove through the yard at Atsbury, in the 3900 block of S.R. 127, then squeezed his way onto the bridge before it collapsed under the weight of the truck.
Bollards are being placed at both ends of the bridge to prevent any future vehicular traffic.
Even though they knew the limits of the original bridge were quite sound, Langston said he was surprised the truck traveled as far as it did before the bridge gave way.
"I can't believe he got as far as he did. I must have done a pretty good job (in 2019)," Langston said.
About 60-70 feet of bridge is being reconstructed. The pilings that were driven into the marshy soil had to be replaced and driven farther into the soil — about 14 feet, Hagelberger said.
While built using techniques similar to a typical backyard deck, it is much more stout in order to handle the traffic. It is framed at 12 inches on center — 16 inches is standard for composite decking. And the joists are double 2-by-10 inch treated dimension lumber.
Langston thought they might get the framing completed on Monday. That leaves decking and guardrail replacement.
