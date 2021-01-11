ANGOLA — A Chicago man was arrested on a warrant alleging he paid for a used car in Steuben County in part using counterfeit money.
Deandre Owens, 26, was arrested Friday on a warrant for one count of Level 6 felony counterfeit charge.
In May, Owens allegedly used $540 in fake money to buy a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix from a Pleasant Lake man. The total price for the car was $2,900.
The victim and Owens got together using Facebook to make the transaction.
After the victim determined at least part of the money used in the transaction was fake, he contacted the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case and turned it over to the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office in June.
The victim contacted Owens about the fake money and he said it was a mistake and he would cover the $540 but that never occurred. After the victim brought the problem to Owens’ attention, he took down his Facebook page, but not before the victim copied photos of Owens from Facebook so he could make a report to police.
A warrant was issued out of Steuben Superior Court on Dec. 10 and Owens eventually was brought into custody.
Owens was arraigned before Magistrate James Burns on Monday afternoon.
Owens was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
