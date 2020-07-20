Eight arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Garrett D. Ambler, 35, of the 300 block of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Matthew M. Bruce, 34, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Michael J. Czajokawski, 33, of the 600 block of West Central Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at Broad and Wayne streets on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Marco A. Diaz Hernandez, 22, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at home on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charge of operating without ever obtaining a license.
• Derek E. Keene, 30, of the 900 block of Hope Drive, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Michael J. Koch, 39, of the 300 block of McCallum Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Sarah J. Loftus, 36, of the 1000 block of Crestview Drive, arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges of contempt of court.
• Tiffani R. Parr, 27, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement and felony charge of motor vehicle theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.