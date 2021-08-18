Three people arrested in past few days
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers the past five days. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• On Tuesday, Joshua W. Ramirez, 34, of the 2000 block of Buell Drive, was arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of miscdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
• On Monday, Alex E. Bates, 33, of the 1800 block of Woodhaven Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 200W on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• On Friday, Andrew C. Clausen, 45, of the 500 block of Williams Street was arrested in the 500 block of Williams Street on a charge of felony habitual traffic violator.
