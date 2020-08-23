ALBION — Noble County Relay for Life already achieved one victory before the first lap Saturday — the American Cancer Society event met its goal of raising $15,000.
“We actually raised $15,003 as of today, and more will be added yet today,” said a jubilant Carol Schellenberg, the relay’s chair. “We are a Pacesetter event.”
Legion Riders from Albion Post 246 brought the colors to the large fountain on the southeast corner of the courthouse square for the opening ceremony. Sadie Coverstone of Kendallville sang the national anthem.
Eight teams walked laps around the courthouse square, where a food truck, craft vendor, a DJ, a lemonade stand and a silent auction were set up. Kids activities provided by Kendallville Public Library were planned for Saturday afternoon before the Survivors Lap scheduled at 4:30 p.m.
The pre-reserved Survivors Dinner was scheduled for 5 p.m., prepared in a nearby church and served by the Lions Club.
A luminara ceremony was scheduled to close out the relay at 8 p.m., featuring vocalist Josh Ogle and 300 lighted luminaries in honor or in memory of those who survived cancer or lost their battle with the disease.
Instead of sand, the luminary bags were weighted with canned goods that will be donated to the Central Noble Food Pantry. Battery-operated tea lights or glow sticks were to be used to illuminate the bags.
Schellenberg has been involved with Relay for Life for 20 years, but became a cancer survivor herself after a diagnosis and treatment five years ago.
“I just have the passion to do it,” she said. “It’s wonderful to see the survivors come out.”
Schellenberg said the American Cancer Society is one of few cancer organizations that used funds for scientific research into the disease as well as for patient services.
As with many events these days, COVID-19 put its mark on the relay. The relay followed all CDC and state guidelines for masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing stations. Schellenberg and her volunteers added a drive-through option to the Survivors Dinner for those who didn’t feel comfortable attending the dinner in person because of their compromised immune systems.
The relay received the Noble County Health’s Department’s blessing for the gathering of 250 or fewer.
Schellenberg said Relay for Life is globally recognized around the world. The Noble County relay has been held at several sites in its history, including West Noble schools and Kenney Park in Ligonier.
While Relay for Life is typically held in May, the Noble County relay has been held in August the past three years in an attempt to have better weather and no rain.
The relay had a win on that one, too. Teams walked beneath cloudless blue skies.
