Five people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Emma J. Haynes, 19, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 445W, arrested at C.R. 100N and C.R. 200W on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Trevor W. Johnson, 21, of the 1000 block of West Lake Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at C.R. 200W and C.R. 200N on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Matthew W. Lytle, 44, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 115S, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Mylisa M. McKenzie, 30, of the 400 block of John Street, arrested on a civil warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Jeremy W. Tuttle, 35, of the 400 block of Lane 275A Big Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested in the 3000 block of C.R. 150S on an infraction charge of driving while suspended.
