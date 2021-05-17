Tuesday, May 18
• Hudson Town Council, 115 W. Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees, Central Gymnasium, 403 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 20
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, May 24
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5 p.m.
• Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center,9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
• Angola Investment Fund Board, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.