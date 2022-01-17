ANGOLA — Activity slowed down last week as candidate filing continues toward its eventual deadline of Feb. 4.
After a couple of races materializing on the county level, most of the activity since then has been limited to the township filings, where one actual contested race has developed. Slots are filling up, mainly with incumbents.
In addition, there's a full slate of 12 candidates for Republican state convention delegates. (All of the information below is for filing made by Friday; Steuben County offices were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.)
Here are the township filings.
Trustees
• Richland Township has developed a race between Barbara Cleverly and Samantha Nicely.
• Jamestown Trustee, Angela Corcimiglia
• Millgrove Township Trustee, Charles Clark
• Pleasant Township Trustee, Lesli Hall
• Salem Township Trustee, Marcia Boots-Helmuth
• York Township Trustee Linda Bidlack
• Steuben Township Trustee Ralph Kugler
• Scott Township Trustee Thane Knox
Advisory boards
• Steuben: Violet Ritter, Steven Anstett
• Millgrove: Laurie Marsonek
• Otseto: Trenton Knox, Tyson Knox
• Jamestown: Theresa Steele
• Salem: Norman Pfafman
Republican convention delegates
• (Vote for 12): Terry Appell, Tony Isa, Desi Isa, David Martin, Dareen McClelland, Lynn Routsong, Jennifer Sharkey, Karen Shelton, Ken Shelton, Rick Shipe, Donald Shively and Theresa Steele
Steuben County
Elsewhere, there's a race for Steuben County Commissioner North District Republican nomination.
Andy Laughlin, Lake Pleasant, will be facing Steuben County Councilman Jim Getz, R-1.
The other race so far is for the GOP nomination for Steuben County Auditor.
That race finds two members of the auditor’s staff, Kelli Wilder-Johnson, chief deputy and administrative assistant to the commissioners, running against Brittany K. (Maxton) Bacon, payroll clerk.
The seat is open this election because Auditor Kim Meyers can’t run again due to state term limits.
Recorder Linda Myers is also at the end of her second, four-year term in office. Dani Lou Parrish, who preceded Myers in office for two terms (2007-2014), has filed her candidacy.
Christina Cress, Fremont, is running for the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council being vacated by Getz. She joins a list of incumbent council members, Rick Shipe, District 2; Ruth Beer; District 3; and Tony Isa, District 4, who have all filed for reelection.
Others filing their candidacies include:
• Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Musser, seeking a third term
• Clerk of Circuit Court Tangi Manahan, seeking a second term
• Sheriff R.J. Robinson, seeking a second term
• Assessor Kimberly Anderson, seeking a second term
State Representative
• Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who is a seeking another term in District 52, which will cover four townships in Steuben County. Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, has yet to file his candidacy for District 51. His new district will cover 8 townships in Steuben County and all of LaGrange County. Zent has told The Herald Republican that he intends to file for reelection.
Other local offices up for election, along with the current office holder, are as follows (unless noted, all are Republicans; schools are nonpartisan):
Steuben County
• Steuben County Surveyor Alexander Steele
Towns
Clear Lake
• Clerk/Treasurer, Jessica Swander;
• Town Council: At-Large Molly Weber, Brent Schlosser
Fremont
• Town Councilman Barry Wilcox has filed for reelection while Lon Keyes, Democrat, has yet to file
Hamilton
• Town Council District 1, Nancy Renner; District 4, Steve Blum
Orland
• Clerk/Treasurer, April Sanders has filed for reelection
• Town Council, Robin Sears, Lance Brodock and Connie Boocher, Democrat
Offices Elected in the primary
• State Convention Delegates (at large): Democratic, seven; Republican, 12
• Democratic Precinct Committeemen
Offices Elected in the general
• Fremont School Board: District 2, Gary Baker; District 3 Kimberly Bennett and Heather Reetz; At-Large, Anna Creager
• Hamilton School Board: District 1 (DeKalb) Lee Stoy; District 3, Stacy Oberlin; At-Large, April Holden
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County: District 1, Kevin Beard; District 2, Brad Gardner; District 3, Scott Poor
• Prairie Heights School Board: Milford, Kirk Perkins; Millgrove, Brooke German
