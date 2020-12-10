Gooseberry Pie
Ingredients
3 cups fresh or frozen gooseberries
1 1/2 cups Splenda
3 Tbs. quick-cooking tapioca
1/2 tsp. salt
2 Tbs. butter
Pre-made double pie crust
Directions
For the pie crust please see our suggested double pie crust recipe.
Combine gooseberries, Splenda, tapioca and salt.
Cook and stir till the mixture thickens.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with crust; fill with gooseberry mixture.
Dot with butter.
Put on top pie crust dotting with butter and sprinkle with Splenda and cinnamon.
Bake at 450 for 10 minutes then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 minutes longer or until crust is done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.