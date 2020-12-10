Gooseberries

Gooseberries are a classic ingredient for pies.

Gooseberry Pie

Ingredients

3 cups fresh or frozen gooseberries

1 1/2 cups Splenda

3 Tbs. quick-cooking tapioca

1/2 tsp. salt

2 Tbs. butter

Pre-made double pie crust

Directions

For the pie crust please see our suggested double pie crust recipe.

Combine gooseberries, Splenda, tapioca and salt.

Cook and stir till the mixture thickens.

Line a 9-inch pie plate with crust; fill with gooseberry mixture.

Dot with butter.

Put on top pie crust dotting with butter and sprinkle with Splenda and cinnamon.

Bake at 450 for 10 minutes then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 minutes longer or until crust is done.

