ANGOLA — The 19th amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, but didn’t actually become law until it was signed by Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby on Aug. 26, 1920.
To celebrate Women’s Equality Day, which is Aug. 26 annually, there will be a suffrage celebration held at 6:30 p.m. on the Steuben County Courthouse square, put on by educator Lou Ann Homan and a few other dedicated women who had planned a year-long suffrage celebration before COVID-19 shut so many activities down.
Homan said with everything else the group had planned celebrating the centennial of women’s right to vote being canceled, she knew there had to be something done to celebrate the occasion.
“I couldn’t just let the date be passed over,” she said.
That’s where planning for a suffrage centennial rally came into the picture.
Wednesday’s rally will feature readers presenting different spoken pieces — passages from speeches and essays written about the time — written by those directly involved including Abigail Adams, Mary Wollstonecraft and others.
Homan said people won’t be reenacting, per se, but they will be reading the important writings that helped lead to the amendment and its ratification.
It wasn’t until 1971 that Aug. 26 was designated as Women’s Equality Day.
At that time, New York Rep. Bella Abzug championed a bill in Congress to commemorate the day.
The program is expected to last around half an hour, and people are invited to bring their own chairs.
It is asked that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
The event is sponsored by the Steuben County Historical Society.
