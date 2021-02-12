BRUSHIE PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Theatre performed well in the Indiana Thespians State Conference held Jan 29-31.
"In the International Thespian Excellence Awards, we had two entries chosen as best in show," said Corrine Reed, theater teacher.
The International Thespian Excellence Awards showcase individual, duet and group performance pieces as well as technical portfolios, which are judged in an interview style process.
Prairie Heights had six entries in the virtual competition this year: four monologues, one group acting, and one duet acting piece.
This year, Prairie Heights Theatre students Olivia Medina and Isaac Derbyshire won the Best in Show title in the duet and group acting category with their duet piece from Mark Dunn's "A Delightful Quarantine."
In addition, Olivia took best in show for the monologue event with monologues from "The Monologue Show (from Hell)" by Don Zolidis and "Bottle Baby" by Lindsay Price.
Both students are planning to submit their entries this June for national judging.
In a judging process similar to the state music contests, the performance pieces were presented to a panel of judges who ranked each piece using a rubric to assign scores. Instead of using a medal color system like the music competition, the rankings are broken down into superior, excellent, good and fair.
Entries earning a superior ranking are invited to submit their pieces for competition again at the national level in June.
Of the superior ranked pieces in each category, one is chosen as best of show — the equivalent to state champion in the event.
