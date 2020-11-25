ANGOLA — Angola High School French teacher Deb Blaz recently received the Tom Alsop Distinguished World Language Publication/Research Award.
The award was presented by the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association on Nov. 7 during the organization’s virtual fall conference.
Last year, the IFLTA, in collaboration with the Indiana Language Roadmap project, presented the inaugural Indiana Global and Multil-IN-gual Awards. Blaz now joins a small, prestigious list of recipients.
“The awards highlight outstanding contributions and successful efforts to demonstrate the importance of language skills in our globalized 21st century economy,” said a news release from the IFLTA. “They also reflect the vital link between excellence in K-12 and university world language teaching, research and advocacy and our Indiana communities’ businesses and organizations.”
Blaz, a member of the IFLTA for 42 years, is chair of the World Languages Department at Angola High School and adjunct instructor at Ivy Tech and Trine University.
“This award means a great deal to me,” Blaz said.
Alsop, the namesake of the award, teaches Spanish at Butler University, Indianapolis. He is author of world language teaching materials for Spanish teachers and students, and director of Aventura Cultural Summer Spanish Teacher Immersion Programs in Madrid, Havana and Guadalajara, Mexico.
“I greatly respect Tom and the hundreds of books he’s written and published to help teachers and students worldwide,” said Blaz. She said she hopes her published work can fulfill the same purpose in Indiana and beyond.
Blaz has written texts on teaching strategies and has taught a wide spectrum of French classes.
In presenting Blaz the Alsop award, the IFLTA awards committee remarked on Blaz’ “long record of articles” and the books she has published in the field of world languages. Her "Differentiated Instruction: A Guide for World Language Teachers" has touched instructors across the nation.
“Numerous world language experts have also commented on the strong impact your article ‘Enjoyable Testing that Works, Really’ has had in the field,” say awards committee comments. “It was highlighted in your letters of support that you are a type of teacher and writer who inspires, motivates and influences peers to go outside of the traditional box of teaching to engage students. It is so outstanding to know that you have changed many world language teachers' minds with their way of teaching thanks to your five books.”
This year, Blaz also received a national peer award, the American Association of Teachers of French Dorothy S. Ludwig Excellence in Teaching Award.
