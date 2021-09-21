Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt awarded two students and one teacher with the Flight of the Eagles — Soaring Above Expectations Awards at the board of trustees monthly meeting Monday.
The first to be awarded was Kailyn Peet, eighth grader at Fremont Middle School.
“Kailyn Pete is one of the friendliest, kindest, thoughtful students at Fremont Middle School. She might be tiny in size, but she is enormous in stature,” said Principal, Greg Mohler. “This young lady never fails to make sure her T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted. She represents Fremont Schools in every way possible. She is honest and trustworthy.”
Teacher James Clary said, “Kailyn is such a positive student. You could not ask for more from a student.”
“We, the eighth grade team, all voted for Kailyn Peet by a landslide,” added teacher Cheri Nofziger.
Cole Raymond, Fremont High School sophomore, was the second to be awarded during Monday night’s meeting.
Despite being quarantined and not present for in person learning during test prep time, Fremont High School teacher Angel Frain said Cole stayed on task and connected, completing required assignments and successfully passing his tests.
“As principal, I’ve watched Cole mature as a student and as a person over the past year,” said Principal Mark Sherbondy. “His improved grades show his true potential.”
Lastly, third grade teacher at Fremont Elementary School, Jeanna Anderson, was awarded.
“Mrs. Anderson is exactly what every student and staff member needs when they walk into our school,” said elementary Principal Eric Bryan. “You can count on Mrs. Anderson, smiling from ear to ear, saying ‘good morning’ to everyone that passes by her classroom. The culture Mrs. Anderson creates, inspires students to do their best everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.