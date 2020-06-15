Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Janine A. Caldwell, 42, of the 200 block of Broadmore Circle, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Austin L. Freed, 21, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 1 on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• German H. Gonzales, 23, of the 1000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of operating without ever having obtained a license.
• Jeremy R. Hall, 32, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 50S, arrested in Angola on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a drug.
• Zakery S. Harrington, 21, of the 100 block of Henry Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a felony charge of intimidation.
• Trevor W. Johnson, 20, of the 1000 block of West Lake Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Andrew S. Kennedy, 54, of the 100 block of Lane 273 Lake James, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Tabytha D. Sattison, 26, of the 800 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested in the 3000 block of West C.R. 700S on a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Cole D. Thomas, 20, of the 100 block of Lane 325 Lake James, arrested on Lake James on a misdemeanor charge of minor in possession of alcohol and operating a motorboat while intoxicated.
• Richard E. Torrey, 36, of the 7000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Travis A. Trufant, 36, of the 4000 block of Clark Lake Road, Jackson, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging violation of felony probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.