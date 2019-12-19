Five people arrested by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday.
• Jonathan L. Carter, 32, of the 8400 block of East Circle Drive, Kendallville, arrested in the 1100 block of Williams Street on a charge of felony arrest warrant.
• Jamie R. Graves, 58, of the 3200 block of North C.R. 1025W, Orland, arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Andrew R. Pressler, 31, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, arrested in the 4400 block of South C.R. 1000W, on charges of two counts of felony possession of methamphetemine, misdemeanor of possession of Schedule I-V controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and false informing.
• Christina G. Sierk, 50, of the 5600 block of South C.R. 600W, Hudson, arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Sophia G. Sierk, 32, of the 1000 block of Courtney Drive, New Haven, arrested on a felony charge of domestic battery by an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
