ANGOLA — Girls on the Run received a grant from the Women’s Fund of the Steuben County Community Foundation, and now participation in their eight-week program for 30 Steuben County girls grades three to five is free.
The usual price of the program is $130.
“The whole point behind our program is that we want to teach the girls to be collaborative and to support each other rather than competitive,” said Executive Director of North-East Indiana Girls on the Run Diana Fahrer.
Fahrer said that the program runs from the week of Aug. 28 until Oct. 23, and the girls meet twice a week, before it ends with a big celebratory 5K.
She said that the girls participating in their program are learning important life skills such as managing their emotions, resolving conflicts and making good friends. Fahrer said that the program was aimed at building healthy habits in girls and inspiring them to be joyful and confident.
Fahrer said one of the most important ways to connect in women’s communities is to share with other women what issues they are struggling with in their lives or what things stress them out.
“I am having issues at work, and when somebody else responds — oh my gosh, yeah, me too — that connection takes the weight off of you, knowing other people are going through it,” said Fahrer.
Fahrer said young girls do not have the habit of talking to each other in that confidential way, and they were carrying the weight of their problems alone, and that is why the program was aimed at giving the young girls a toolbox to understand how to work through their problems and “how to understand themselves in their connections to others.”
Fahrer said during the program the girls will have 75-minute sessions twice a week with a combination of group discussions, self-reflection, journaling and physical activity. Fahrer said that a lot of games and fun activities were incorporated into the program as well.
At the end of each session each girl is expected to set a goal for herself of how many laps she wants to walk, run, or jump, and the supervisors in the program would mark each of the laps with giving out something like bracelets to count the laps.
“The only person they are competing against is themselves,” said Fahrer.
Fahrer said the supervisors could also join the girls walking or running and use that time for listening to their problems. She said the physical activityh in the program were aimed at building confidence through accomplishments.
“They will reach their own goals, and that is usually through walking, or running, or skipping, or sort of whatever it takes to just keep moving forward,” said Fahrer.
Celebratory 5K run at the end of the program was designed to serve the same purpose — to teach the girls that they can complete it. The run is scheduled to take place in Fort Wayne, and the girls can invite their families and friends to participate.
“We are all going to accomplish the same goal and this 5K will be open to the public,” said Fahrer.
She said last spring about 300 girls participated in the program, and there were about 600 runners at the final celebratory event, and close to 2,000 people in attendance.
Fahrer said the reason the program was designed in the first place was because the research data show that by age 9, 50% of girls experience bullying, and by age 10 physical activity level starts to decrease.
“At the age of 14 there is a really steep confidence drop, it’s just not seen,” said Fahrer. “We want to combat that confidence drop and empower girls with confidence, knowledge and letting them know the strength of their voice.”
She said that the program was designed by psychologists, psychiatrists, and sports medicine specialists. For more information or to sign up using use the discount code STEUBENSTRONG, please visit https://bit.ly/3QBr7zt.
“The whole idea is to teach the girls, life is hard and so are they, but they just have to keep moving forward,” said Fahrer.
