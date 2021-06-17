INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb awarded 101 Indiana companies and organizations with the Governor’s Century or Half Century Business Award in recognition of each company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
Swager Communications, Fremont, was honored with a half-century award with 69 years in business and counting. The communications tower company was the only business in Steuben County honored.
“I’m honored to recognize these dedicated, Hoosier business leaders who have created a lasting impact not only on their communities but to the state as a whole,” said Holcomb. “As we continue to attract new jobs and investment to Indiana, these well-established businesses will set the tone for a Hoosier economy dedicated to hard work, constant improvement and strong community roots. I’m confident these businesses will continue providing great service for the next 100 years and keep Indiana on the path to success for centuries to come."
The Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for a minimum of 100 or 50 consecutive years and have demonstrated a commitment to community service. More than 1,160 Indiana companies have been recognized during the award's 30-year history.
The Strand Theatre, Kendallville, was honored with a century award for 131 years in business. Fashion Farm Inc., Ligonier, was honored with a half-century award for 61 years in business as was John Ley Monument Sales, Avilla, with 64 years, and Wirco Inc., Avilla, for 52 years.
The Governor's Century and Half Century Business Awards ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse did not occur in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
