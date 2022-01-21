FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees held a reorganizational meeting Jan. 10 in which the board of trustees heard a report by its finance committee. According to the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, Fremont Community School’s Superintendent Bill Stitt said the 2022 budget order shows the district’s certified 2022 tax rate at 0.5529 cents.
“This rate is lower than the last few years,” said Stitt. “Those rates range from 0.59 to 0.62 cents.”
According to the report DeKalb County Central United School Corporation has a certified rate of $0.8931 cents, Prairie Heights Community School Corporation has a rate of $0.7420 cents, Hamilton Community School Corporation has a rate of $0.8342 and MSD Steuben County School Corporation has a rate of $0.5953 cents.
“We’ve had one of the lowest tax rates not only in the county; region but also in the entire state,” he added.
The certified tax rate comes from the combined referendum, debt service and operations funds levied by the district, which totals $7,179,113.
During Monday’s meeting, the trustees also heard reports on the district’s 2021 graduation rate.
Despite virtual learning taking the lead throughout the 2020-21 school year and a prevalent pattern of decreased graduation rates being reported across the country, the Indiana Department of Education reported a 5.1% increase in Fremont’s graduation rate from 90.28% in 2021.
“Fremont High School came in at a rate of 95.38 percent. This rate is the second-best rate in the entire region,” said Stitt.
Stitt said it is second to a graduation rate of 95.56.
The Fremont Community School Board of Trustees will meet for its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 at the administration office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont.
