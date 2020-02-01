Eight people arrested by police on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Mark E. Bailey, 62, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Sue A. Buehrer, 62, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Matthew E. Drew, 36, of the 300 block of South C.R. 620W, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Jaren S. Foster, 22, of the 100 block of West 3rd Street, Fremont, arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Trent W. Iliff, 32, of the 100 block of West Toledo Street, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Adam L. Mitchell, 33, of the 300 block of Campbell Street, Corunna, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Jacob B. Moxie, 27, of the 200 block of West Garfield Street, Ashley, arrested at State and Wabash streets in Ashley on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
• Geoffry G. Paris, 37, of the 3000 block of Well Meadow Place, Fort Wayne, arrested in the county on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
