KENDALLVILLE — Graduates will be getting their diplomas by dusk light, or maybe stadium lighting, across northeast Indiana this week as a slowdown in the state’s reopening plan has thrown a last-minute wrench into high school graduation plans.
Seniors of the Class of 2020 will now either be getting their diplomas out on football fields after the sun goes down or, in one unique case, graduating with only half of their class as the ceremony has been split in two.
Five local school districts had set their in-person graduation dates for this week in anticipation of Indiana hitting Stage 5, the final step in its reopening plan, thus allowing gatherings of unlimited size with precautions in mind.
But what happened last week was Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a slowdown in the reopening, creating a so-called Stage 4.5 that, while it allows some things to move ahead, unlimited gathering sizes were not one of them.
With Stage 4.5 on for two weeks, districts with graduation plans set this week were sent into scramble mode to try to make arrangements.
“As you know, movement from stage to stage has always been contingent on a variety of factors. We are indeed at a ‘pause’ for now and as such, graduations are still subject to the social gathering limitations set forth in executive order 20-32,” Indiana Department of Education spokesman Adam Baker said. “While the social gathering limitations remain at 250, it is possible for a school corporation to hold a graduation with more than 250 attendees if they are be able to comply with the requirements of a multi-site venue.”
The multi-site venue rule allows for more than 250 people total, although it requires no more than 250 per room or site. So while it’s possible for graduates and visitors to be separated into two locations, that’s not feasible for districts that were planning their typical ceremonies in their high school gymnasium.
Instead, school districts are either moving outside to open air stadiums with more room and more ability to space out, or, in the case of Central Noble, splitting their graduation in half.
When faced with the new restriction on gathering size, East Noble had briefly cited that spectators wouldn’t be allowed so that students could graduate in the gym, but after enormous feedback from families, the district instead opted to take the Tuesday night ceremony outside to the football field.
“It is disappointing that we are not able to hold graduation in the gymnasium and continue with the traditions of an East Noble High School graduation ceremony. Unfortunately, holding graduation outside will prevent us from holding a few traditions; however, having parents present is obviously far more important to our students and families,” Superintendent Ann Linson wrote in a letter to families about the changes.
That being said, because of the expected heat — temperatures for Tuesday are forecast above 90 — the graduation won’t kick off until 9 p.m. at night.
Angola, which is set to graduate on Thursday, is also working on moving outside.
“AHS is committed to having a traditional graduation ceremony,” a tweet from the district’s high school account stated. “We are currently working on moving the graduation ceremony to the AHS football field so seniors and those that have a ticket may attend.”
For West Noble and Lakeland, few changes are needing to be made as both districts had pre-planned for outdoor ceremonies. Both schools graduate on Friday — Lakeland at 7 p.m. and West Noble at 8:15 p.m. in hope of beating the heat a bit — outdoors.
Central Noble, which graduates Tuesday, opted to stay inside, although in order to meet the state’s gathering requirement was forced to set up two sessions, dividing the Class of 2020 into halves.
At 7 p.m., seniors with last names A-L and their families will attend a graduation, then be asked to file out of the gym. Following, starting at 8 p.m., the seniors M-Z will then take part with their families for a second session.
“The faculty and staff of Central Noble Community Schools look forward to sharing this day with all graduates and we continue to put the health and well being of our school community first and foremost,” the district said in an update about the ceremony.
Westview, which also had an indoor graduation on tap for Friday, hadn’t announced any changes as of Saturday afternoon, although it likely will have to make some kind of adjustments if families remain invited for a graduating class of around 100 students.
Fremont, Prairie Heights and Smith-Green shouldn’t be affected by Stage 4.5, as they all have graduations planned for after July 18.
Prairie Heights and Churubusco will both graduate July 24, with Fremont on the schedule for July 25.
Log In
