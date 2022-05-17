top 10% at AHS

Here are the top 10% graduates from the Angola High School class of 2022. In front are, from left, Paige Stanley, Lauren Leach, Xavier Hosek, Marcus Miller and Maddison Sulier. In back are Aiden Koch, Keagan Webber, Sydney Fenstermaker, Hannah Schneider, Taylor Reffeitt, Heidi Faramelli, Ellie Aldred and Kathryn Baker. Not pictured were Madison Farlow, Taegan Roe and Param Singh.

 Contributed

ANGOLA — Angola High School announced its awards and scholarships for the class of 2022. Here are the awards and honors presented Monday night:

Ellie Aldred

Academic Achievement Award

DAR Good Citizenship School winner

NECC All-Academic Team

National Merit Scholarship Finalist

National Merit Scholarship

Top 10% of Class

University of Alabama: National Merit Scholarship

Miami (OH) University: Redhawk Excellence Scholarship

Miami (OH) University: Prodesse Scholars Program Scholarship

Hanover College: 1827 Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

French Honor Society Cords

Kathryn Baker

Tri Kappa Sorority Merit Scholarship

American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

Student Council Scholarship

Academic Achievement Award

Olivet Nazarene University: Pastor’s Children Scholarship

Olivet Nazarene University: ONU Grant

Olivet Nazarene University: Priority Grant

Olivet Nazarene University: Visit Grant

Top 10% of Class

NHS Honor Stole

Walker Blaschak

Trine University: Presidential Scholarship

Trine University: Tuition Incentive

Trine University: Legacy Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Hannah Blum

SCCF: Loretta C & Mary S Sanders Scholarship

SCCF: Cleon and Pauline B Throop Scholarship

SCCF: Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship

Heisman Foundation: High School Heisman (school winner)

HOE Recognition Award

NHS Honor Stole

Ethan Boggs

Trine University: Presidential Scholarship

Trine University: Pre-Health Award

Trine University: Legacy Award

NHS Honor Stole

Kyle Brandt

Trine University: Trustee Scholarship

Trine University: Pre-Health Award

NHS Honor Stole

Harrison Bruick

Trine University: University Scholarship

Alex Burney

Defiance College: Pilgrim Scholarship

Ashtyn Evans

Tri-State Gymnastics Scholarship

Frostburg State University: Merit Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Heidi Faramelli

SCCF: Heart of the Arts Scholarship

SCCF: Mary Jane Kruse Memorial Scholarship

SCCF: Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship

American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship

Student Council Scholarship

Top 10% of Class

Albion College: Presidential Scholarship

Albion College: Visit Scholarship

Albion College: Forks of the River Great Lakes Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Madison Farlow

Academic Achievement Award

Top 10% of Class

Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Sydney Fenstermaker

Academic Achievement Award

Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship

American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship

Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship

Top 10% of Class

Indiana University: Provost Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Grace Gilbert

SCCF: John Fiandt Scholarship

SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship

Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship

Kiann Gronczewski

Purdue University-FW: PFW GPA Award

Finley Hansselman

Trine University: Trustee Scholarship

Trine University: Legacy Award

NHS Honor Stole

Harper Henney

SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship

SCCF: M.G. “Doc” Headley Memorial Scholarship

SCCF: Sylvia E Jackson Scholarship

SCCF: Moody-Goodale Scholarship

SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship

Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship

Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship

Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

4H Achievement Scholarship

Kansas Junior Livestock Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

AJ Hersel

Indiana University: Provost Scholarship

Indiana University: Honors Scholarship

French Honor Society Cords

Xavier Hosek

Top 10% of Class

NHS Honor Stole

Alison Hoover

Indiana Wesleyan University: Recognition Scholarship

Ethan Howard

Central Michigan University: Academic Excellence Award

Grace College: School of Sciences Scholarship

Long Island University: Academic Excellence Scholarship

Chaelinn Hutchins

SCCF: Susie Poor Memorial Teaching Scholarship

SCCF: Harold H and Helen E Stevens Memorial Scholarship

Manchester University: Presidential Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

French Honor Society Cords

Zhiro Jalal

Creighton University: Academic Scholarship

St. Louis University: Academic Scholarship

University of Buffalo: Academic Scholarship

University of Kansas: Academic Scholarship

Aiden Koch

Top 10% of Class

NECC All-Academic Team

Valparaiso University: Board of Directors Scholarship

Valparaiso University: Alumni Heritage Scholarship

Valparaiso University: Valpo Fund Alumni Award

NHS Honor Stole

French Honor Society Cords

Maysa Krebs

SCCF: John and Rita Crimmins Health Occupations Scholarship

SCCF: Alfred R and Joyce E Gutstein Nursing Scholarship

SCCF: Glenn, Vera & Estell Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship

American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship

HOE Recognition Award

Shae Krick

Trine University: AHS/Trine Tuition Grant

Trine University: Alumni Referral Grant

Trine Univeristy: Dean’s Education Scholarship

Lauren Leach

Top 10% of Class

HOE Recognition Award

Hope College: Presidential Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Connor Libey

NHS Honor Stole

Elina Locane

NHS Honor Stole

Madison Marquardt

College Board: BigFuture Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Grace Michael

Kiwanis Club 101 Lakes Angola Scholarship

American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

American Legion Good Citizen Award

American Red Cross Scholarship

HOE Recognition Award

NHS Honor Stole

Marcus Miller

SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship

SCCF: Ellen Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship

SCCF: Joseph and Marie Halper Memorial Scholarship

SCCF: Harry W and Shirley L Kelley Scholarship

SCCF: Gerald J Seagly Scholarship

Tri Kappa Sorority Merit Scholarship

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

ACTA Scholarship

Kiwanis Indiana Foundation Scholarship

Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

Heisman Foundation: High School Heisman (school winner)

Top 10% of Class

FIST Recognition Award

HOE Recognition Award

NHS Honor Stole

Yahir Montoya-Rivas

French Honor Society Cords

Chantell Osborn

NHS Honor Stole

Sara Pabriaga

NHS Honor Stole

Katelyn Phillips

Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship

Indiana University: Eskenazi School of Art Scholarship

Indiana University: Pegram Harrison Scholarship

Indiana University: Pell Promise Award

Jacob Pontorno

NHS Honor Stole

Taylor Reffeitt

SCCF: Giles A and Rose F Heroy Scholarship for Teaching

Trine University: Frank’s School of Education Tuition Scholarship

Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship

Trine University: Legacy Award

Top 10% of Class

NHS Honor Stole

Taegan Roe

Top 10% of Class

University of Tampa: Academic Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Andrew Saggars

Trine University: Presidential Scholarship

IN Association of FSA County Employees: IASCOE Scholarship

Hannah Schneider

Top 10% of Class

Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship

Purdue University: School of Liberal Arts Scholarship

Purdue University: Eleanor Breemes Wiley Scholarship

Purdue University: Eloise Warren Dean’s Scholarship

Purdue University: Karen & Norm Blake Dean’s Scholarship

Purdue University: Melissa Colleen Lewis Scholarship

Valparaiso University: Board of Directors Scholarship

Valparaiso University: Valpo Alumni Fund Award

University of Indianapolis: Dean’s Scholarship

University of Indianapolis: Greyhound Choice Award

University of Evansville: Presidential Scholarship

University of Evansville: Aces Achievement Award

Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship

University of Southern IN: David L. Rice Merit Scholarship

Vincennes University: Presidential Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Grace Shelburne

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Param Singh

Top 10% of Class

NHS Honor Stole

Makayla Snow

HOE Recognition Award

NHS Honor Stole

Paige Stanley

Top 10% of Class

Purdue University-FW: 2022 Literary Award

French Honor Society Cords

Izaiah Steury

Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Zach Steury

Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship

Olivia Stoy

SCCF: Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship

Butler University: Lilly Room and Board Award

Ball State University: Ball State Scholars Award

Indiana University: Provost Scholarship

IUPUI: Jaguar Excellence Award

Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship

FIST Recognition Award

NHS Honor Stole

Maddie Sulier

Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship

Top 10% of Class

University of Alabama: UA Scholar Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Gage Sweeney

NHS Honor Stole

French Honor Society Cords

Conner Tonkel

Southwestern Michigan College: Bass Fishing Scholarship

Brunswick Corporation: Brunswick Bowling Scholarship

Kiahna Towers

HOE Recognition Award

Ball State University: Ball State Grant

Ball State University: Higher Ed Honors Incentive

Kylie Trick

Trine University: Presidential Scholarship

Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Isabella Trine

NHS Honor Stole

Parker Troxell

Trine University: Discovery Award

Jorge Vertiz

French Honor Society Cords

Keagan Webber

American Legion Good Citizen Award

Top 10% of Class

NECC All-Academic Team

Franklin Electric: 2021 Techfest Cybersecurity Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

French Honor Society Cords

Hailey Weisenauer

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship

Kaylee Wise

SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship

SCCF: Leon Huss Memorial Scholarship

SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship

SCCF: Leonard and Barbara Sheffield Scholarship

SCCF: Gene Wenzel Scholarship

Indiana University: Academic Scholarship

NHS Honor Stole

Hank Worden

Marine Mechanics Institute: Skills USA Marine Mechanics Scholarship

Ellyn Wyatt

Purdue University-FW: Academic Recognition Award

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.