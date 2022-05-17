ANGOLA — Angola High School announced its awards and scholarships for the class of 2022. Here are the awards and honors presented Monday night:
Ellie Aldred
Academic Achievement Award
DAR Good Citizenship School winner
NECC All-Academic Team
National Merit Scholarship Finalist
National Merit Scholarship
Top 10% of Class
University of Alabama: National Merit Scholarship
Miami (OH) University: Redhawk Excellence Scholarship
Miami (OH) University: Prodesse Scholars Program Scholarship
Hanover College: 1827 Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
French Honor Society Cords
Kathryn Baker
Tri Kappa Sorority Merit Scholarship
American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
Student Council Scholarship
Academic Achievement Award
Olivet Nazarene University: Pastor’s Children Scholarship
Olivet Nazarene University: ONU Grant
Olivet Nazarene University: Priority Grant
Olivet Nazarene University: Visit Grant
Top 10% of Class
NHS Honor Stole
Walker Blaschak
Trine University: Presidential Scholarship
Trine University: Tuition Incentive
Trine University: Legacy Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Hannah Blum
SCCF: Loretta C & Mary S Sanders Scholarship
SCCF: Cleon and Pauline B Throop Scholarship
SCCF: Trois Wagner Wilson Nursing Scholarship
Heisman Foundation: High School Heisman (school winner)
HOE Recognition Award
NHS Honor Stole
Ethan Boggs
Trine University: Presidential Scholarship
Trine University: Pre-Health Award
Trine University: Legacy Award
NHS Honor Stole
Kyle Brandt
Trine University: Trustee Scholarship
Trine University: Pre-Health Award
NHS Honor Stole
Harrison Bruick
Trine University: University Scholarship
Alex Burney
Defiance College: Pilgrim Scholarship
Ashtyn Evans
Tri-State Gymnastics Scholarship
Frostburg State University: Merit Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Heidi Faramelli
SCCF: Heart of the Arts Scholarship
SCCF: Mary Jane Kruse Memorial Scholarship
SCCF: Fourever Friends 2011 Memorial Scholarship
American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship
Student Council Scholarship
Top 10% of Class
Albion College: Presidential Scholarship
Albion College: Visit Scholarship
Albion College: Forks of the River Great Lakes Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Madison Farlow
Academic Achievement Award
Top 10% of Class
Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Sydney Fenstermaker
Academic Achievement Award
Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship
Nathan Deahl Inspirational Student Scholarship
Top 10% of Class
Indiana University: Provost Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Grace Gilbert
SCCF: John Fiandt Scholarship
SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship
Angola Professional Firefighters Union Local 3962 Scholarship
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship
Kiann Gronczewski
Purdue University-FW: PFW GPA Award
Finley Hansselman
Trine University: Trustee Scholarship
Trine University: Legacy Award
NHS Honor Stole
Harper Henney
SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
SCCF: M.G. “Doc” Headley Memorial Scholarship
SCCF: Sylvia E Jackson Scholarship
SCCF: Moody-Goodale Scholarship
SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship
Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship
Land of Lakes Lions Club Scholarship
Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
4H Achievement Scholarship
Kansas Junior Livestock Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
AJ Hersel
Indiana University: Provost Scholarship
Indiana University: Honors Scholarship
French Honor Society Cords
Xavier Hosek
Top 10% of Class
NHS Honor Stole
Alison Hoover
Indiana Wesleyan University: Recognition Scholarship
Ethan Howard
Central Michigan University: Academic Excellence Award
Grace College: School of Sciences Scholarship
Long Island University: Academic Excellence Scholarship
Chaelinn Hutchins
SCCF: Susie Poor Memorial Teaching Scholarship
SCCF: Harold H and Helen E Stevens Memorial Scholarship
Manchester University: Presidential Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
French Honor Society Cords
Zhiro Jalal
Creighton University: Academic Scholarship
St. Louis University: Academic Scholarship
University of Buffalo: Academic Scholarship
University of Kansas: Academic Scholarship
Aiden Koch
Top 10% of Class
NECC All-Academic Team
Valparaiso University: Board of Directors Scholarship
Valparaiso University: Alumni Heritage Scholarship
Valparaiso University: Valpo Fund Alumni Award
NHS Honor Stole
French Honor Society Cords
Maysa Krebs
SCCF: John and Rita Crimmins Health Occupations Scholarship
SCCF: Alfred R and Joyce E Gutstein Nursing Scholarship
SCCF: Glenn, Vera & Estell Sewell Memorial Nursing Scholarship
American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship
HOE Recognition Award
Shae Krick
Trine University: AHS/Trine Tuition Grant
Trine University: Alumni Referral Grant
Trine Univeristy: Dean’s Education Scholarship
Lauren Leach
Top 10% of Class
HOE Recognition Award
Hope College: Presidential Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Connor Libey
NHS Honor Stole
Elina Locane
NHS Honor Stole
Madison Marquardt
College Board: BigFuture Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Grace Michael
Kiwanis Club 101 Lakes Angola Scholarship
American Legion Post #31: William Crouse IV Memorial Scholarship
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
American Legion Good Citizen Award
American Red Cross Scholarship
HOE Recognition Award
NHS Honor Stole
Marcus Miller
SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
SCCF: Ellen Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship
SCCF: Joseph and Marie Halper Memorial Scholarship
SCCF: Harry W and Shirley L Kelley Scholarship
SCCF: Gerald J Seagly Scholarship
Tri Kappa Sorority Merit Scholarship
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
ACTA Scholarship
Kiwanis Indiana Foundation Scholarship
Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
Heisman Foundation: High School Heisman (school winner)
Top 10% of Class
FIST Recognition Award
HOE Recognition Award
NHS Honor Stole
Yahir Montoya-Rivas
French Honor Society Cords
Chantell Osborn
NHS Honor Stole
Sara Pabriaga
NHS Honor Stole
Katelyn Phillips
Indiana University: Provost’s Scholarship
Indiana University: Eskenazi School of Art Scholarship
Indiana University: Pegram Harrison Scholarship
Indiana University: Pell Promise Award
Jacob Pontorno
NHS Honor Stole
Taylor Reffeitt
SCCF: Giles A and Rose F Heroy Scholarship for Teaching
Trine University: Frank’s School of Education Tuition Scholarship
Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship
Trine University: Legacy Award
Top 10% of Class
NHS Honor Stole
Taegan Roe
Top 10% of Class
University of Tampa: Academic Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Andrew Saggars
Trine University: Presidential Scholarship
IN Association of FSA County Employees: IASCOE Scholarship
Hannah Schneider
Top 10% of Class
Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship
Purdue University: School of Liberal Arts Scholarship
Purdue University: Eleanor Breemes Wiley Scholarship
Purdue University: Eloise Warren Dean’s Scholarship
Purdue University: Karen & Norm Blake Dean’s Scholarship
Purdue University: Melissa Colleen Lewis Scholarship
Valparaiso University: Board of Directors Scholarship
Valparaiso University: Valpo Alumni Fund Award
University of Indianapolis: Dean’s Scholarship
University of Indianapolis: Greyhound Choice Award
University of Evansville: Presidential Scholarship
University of Evansville: Aces Achievement Award
Ball State University: Presidential Scholarship
University of Southern IN: David L. Rice Merit Scholarship
Vincennes University: Presidential Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Grace Shelburne
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Param Singh
Top 10% of Class
NHS Honor Stole
Makayla Snow
HOE Recognition Award
NHS Honor Stole
Paige Stanley
Top 10% of Class
Purdue University-FW: 2022 Literary Award
French Honor Society Cords
Izaiah Steury
Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Zach Steury
Pleasant Lake Lions Club Scholarship
Olivia Stoy
SCCF: Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship
Butler University: Lilly Room and Board Award
Ball State University: Ball State Scholars Award
Indiana University: Provost Scholarship
IUPUI: Jaguar Excellence Award
Purdue University: Presidential Scholarship
FIST Recognition Award
NHS Honor Stole
Maddie Sulier
Angola Kids League: AKL Scholarship
Top 10% of Class
University of Alabama: UA Scholar Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Gage Sweeney
NHS Honor Stole
French Honor Society Cords
Conner Tonkel
Southwestern Michigan College: Bass Fishing Scholarship
Brunswick Corporation: Brunswick Bowling Scholarship
Kiahna Towers
HOE Recognition Award
Ball State University: Ball State Grant
Ball State University: Higher Ed Honors Incentive
Kylie Trick
Trine University: Presidential Scholarship
Trine University: Dean’s Education Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Isabella Trine
NHS Honor Stole
Parker Troxell
Trine University: Discovery Award
Jorge Vertiz
French Honor Society Cords
Keagan Webber
American Legion Good Citizen Award
Top 10% of Class
NECC All-Academic Team
Franklin Electric: 2021 Techfest Cybersecurity Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
French Honor Society Cords
Hailey Weisenauer
Sons of the American Legion Scholarship
Kaylee Wise
SCCF: Circle of Friends Scholarship
SCCF: Leon Huss Memorial Scholarship
SCCF: Doris and Kermit Rensch 4H Scholarship
SCCF: Leonard and Barbara Sheffield Scholarship
SCCF: Gene Wenzel Scholarship
Indiana University: Academic Scholarship
NHS Honor Stole
Hank Worden
Marine Mechanics Institute: Skills USA Marine Mechanics Scholarship
Ellyn Wyatt
Purdue University-FW: Academic Recognition Award
