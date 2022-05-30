ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat on Friday affirmed his ruling on the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals decision that had been challenged in his court, further paving the way for development of condominiums on Crooked Lake.
Initially, on May 4, Wheat ruled that the BZA had made the correct decision in granting a special exception allowing the development of a 10-unit condominium project on Crooked Lake.
However, the first ruling was vacated because Wheat had made his ruling before the deadline for the plaintiff, Margaret Rockwood, to answer a brief from the defendants. Rockwood’s brief was filed on May 19 and Wheat handed down his new ruling on Friday.
Rockwood’s next option would be to file a notice of appeal to the Indiana Court of Appeals. In an email on Saturday, Rockwood did not indicate whether that option would be pursued.
While the ruling does open the door for Crown Point to start the project, it would do so at the risk of having to tear down any structures should a higher court rule against the development.
The developers can proceed with shoreline alteration on the property that was allowed in a permit it received from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. That decision was not appealed the deadline by which to do so has passed.
The permit allows construction of a new, glacial stone seawall to be constructed along 280-feet of the shoreline. On the southern portion of the property, a 2,500-square foot area will be excavated and become open water. An existing channel, which had been used by the marina for launching boats and is on the north end of the property, will be filled.
Wheat’s initial ruling on the Nov. 8, 2021 Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals decision to allow the condominium project on Crooked Lake agreed with points made by attorneys for the development of Casey’s Landing and the BZA. He affirmed that on Friday.
Rockwood, of Dublin, Ohio, filed the petition for judicial review of the BZA’s decision for Casey’s Landing, a condominium project proposed for the first basin of Crooked Lake at the former site of Casey’s Cove Marina.
Crown Point, which is the name of the addition to the lake where the condos are proposed, met all the requirements for such a development under the county’s zoning ordinance, officials said at the time. No variances for items such as setbacks or height were needed for the project.
Wheat agreed with the BZA’s decisions and said the development was no different than any of the other housing units on the lake in that its purpose was to provide living space or seasonal living for people. Wheat also wrote that the development would not be “injurious to the public health, safety and general welfare of the community.”
The ruling also said with the development eliminating Casey’s Cove Marina — which operated not only a marina, but boat dock rental for more than two dozen boats and a ramp for public use for a fee — would reduce boat traffic on Crooked Lake.
“The Court concludes that the evidence of record supports the finding of the BZA that granting Crown Point’s requested Special Exception will not be contrary to the general purposes served by the zoning ordinance, and will not permanently injure other property in the vicinity,” the ruling said. “The Court concludes that the evidence of record supports the finding of the BZA that granting Crown Point’s requested Special Exception will be consistent with the character of the zoning district and recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan.”
In another development, Wheat allowed the Margaret Rockwood Revocable Trust to join in the suit. The trust is the actual owner of Rockwood’s lake home.
