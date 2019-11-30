ANGOLA — A partnership between the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, the Young Professionals Network of Steuben County and Pokagon State Park will bring a fundraising tobogganing speed challenge back to Pokagon State Park on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
The challenge puts groups of four racers against one another in contests of speed, enthusiasm and downhill determination on the area’s only refrigerated toboggan track.
Groups registered will each have two launches from the top of the track, transportation back to the top of the hill with their sled and dinner included.
Bragging rights will be sought in the categories of fastest sled, most enthusiasm and best costumes, all while having fun, showing off mad tobogganing skills and raising money to support the various programs of the YPN.
Sleds will begin launching at 5:30 p.m. with awards being presented at 7:45 p.m. in the hospitality tent.
For more information on the chamber, visit angolachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.