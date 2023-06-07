ANGOLA — The Angola Kids League is growing.
Construction of field No. 6 is underway with the collaboration of efforts by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Wagler & Associates, Inc and the Angola Kids League.
"Cameron Hospital, a tremendous Steward in the tri-state region and beyond, has provided a $100,000 donation to the Angola Kids League," said Scott Miller, secretary of the board of the Kids League.
This funding has allowed the Angola Kids League to complete a new entrance to the park, a new sound system and now in progress, a new baseball diamond.
"With the outpouring of generosity that exudes from so many in this great community, the Angola Kids League wants to extend our thank you for making this field of many dreams come true, Field 6," Miller said.
Field 6 will be utilized as a T-ball/rookie field giving many of the league's first-year ball players a first-class experience to the sports of T-Ball/rag ball, baseball and softball.
A groundbreaking was held last month to kick off the construction.
