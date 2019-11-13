ANGOLA — It’s been so bone-chillingly cold that Angola has set new records for coldest high and low temperatures for Nov. 12.
Data recorded by Tim Tyler, Angola’s cooperative weather observer for the National Weather Service, show a new record low for the date at 4 degrees with a record low for the high hitting 21 degrees.
A southward plunge in the jet stream allowed the frigid air to blast southward into the U.S. and spread from the Great Plains to the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, said AccuWeather, which provides weather data for KPC Media Group publications and websites.
AccuWeather predicts the cold will linger into the end of this week.
A reinforcing batch of Arctic air is forecast to roll from the Upper Midwest late this week to the Northeastern states this weekend.
However, AccuWeather meteorologists say the extreme nature of the cold weather is to ease in the upcoming week.
“A southerly breeze on the back side of the large Arctic high pressure system will warm the Plains into the Midwest beginning the week of Sunday,” said Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather’s lead long-range meteorologist.
At the jet stream level of the atmosphere, the pathway from the Arctic will be severed. Instead, a westerly flow from the northern Pacific Ocean will bring marine air across western Canada and then to the Plains and Mississippi Valley.
“In less than a week’s time, temperature departures from normal over the southern and central Plains are forecast to go from 25-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average to 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit above average,” Pastelok said.
Snow was forecast overnight and into this morning, but little to no accumulation was expected, the Weather Service reported. Highs are expected to increase to about freezing then back into the 40s early next week.
Normal highs in Angola for this time of year are around 50 degrees with lows close to 30. Though Angola received about 4 inches of snow on Monday and early Tuesday, typically significant snow doesn’t start accumulating until December. Typically December averages about 10 inches of snow for the entire month in Angola.
