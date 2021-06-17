ANGOLA — Rosie Brandt will be taking over as principal of Hendry Park Elementary School after the retirement of current Principal Lisa Bauer.
“I’m looking forward to working with the staff and students and family,” Brandt said.
Brandt earned her undergraduate degrees for special education and elementary education at the University of Toledo before earning her graduate degree for special education at St. Francis University and her administrator’s license with Indiana Wesleyan University.
“I wanted to explore how I could work with kids and have an impact,” Brandt said.
Brandt has been with MSD since 2004 when she began as an applied skills teacher at Angola Middle School. She then taught at Ryan Park Elementary for 13 years, three as an applied skills teacher and 10 as a kindergarten teacher.
Brandt was especially proud of this year’s Angola High School graduates because among them were the students from her very first kindergarten class.
“The days are long and the years are short, and that’s truly an understatement to how fast the time goes,” she said.
After acting as Ryan Park’s assistant principal starting 2017, Brandt found herself joining Pleasant Lake Elementary School as its principal in January 2019.
“It was a great opportunity. I learned so much,” she said. “It allowed me to grow with my staff and students.”
Bauer, who has served as Hendry Park’s principal for the past five years, also served as Pleasant Lake’s principal from 2011-2016 and welcomed Brandt as her replacement at Hendry Park.
“She will be perfect. It will be a great fit,” said Bauer. “I think she’s going to bring the teachers to the next level.”
Bauer received her education degree at Bowling Green State University and spent much time at Carlin Park Elementary School as a physical education teacher before assuming her principal role.
“Kids, really, they love to move,” she said.
Bauer would often bring in high school and Trine University students to her physical education classes to demonstrate different sports and equipment for the younger students. She also encouraged different games and physical activities in order to make the classes fun and versatile.
While Bauer anticipates the opportunity to travel across the country and visit family, she also looks forward to keeping in touch with the MSD elementary school principals and helping Brandt flourish in her new position.
“All of us elementary principals, we’re good friends,” she said.
Brandt will officially take over for Bauer on July 1, leaving the post at Pleasant Lake to be filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.