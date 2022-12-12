ANGOLA — Friday’s snow was a messy affair to say the least stretching from southwest to northeast Steuben County, with the brunt seemingly from Angola to Fremont.
In about an eight-hour stretch starting in mid-afternoon to shortly before midnight, officers with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office worked 23 wrecks, all but three of which were property damage accidents.
The snow was very heavy and wet, causing motorists to have difficulty with traction and keeping their vehicles on the road.
“Unfortunately, we did have several personal injury accidents. Thank the heavens they were minor,” said Sheriff R.J. Robinson. “A lot of the accidents we worked were due to the mix of snow and wet precipitation, causing that slush to be present on the roadways. When traveling in those conditions the slush that is present causes tires to lose contact with the roadway surface, making the ability to keep control of your vehicle much harder, usually resulting in some type of accident.”
It didn’t help that the snow came down fast and heavy, mainly between 3-5:30 p.m.
“Because of the rate at which the snow and slush formed, it was present before most people realized. County highway got their trucks out as soon as possible and worked with law-enforcement and other emergency services to keep the roadways open. All in all it was a day we do not like to see but a definite start to the winter driving in Steuben County,” Robinson said.
National Weather Service weather observer Tim Tyler recorded a modest 1.4 inches of snow, but it was a wet one. The event produced three-tenths of an inch of precipitation.
Do you want to build a snowman?
On many occasions during the commute at the end of the workday on Friday, motorists had difficult climbing and moderate hills leading to the Public Square in downtown Angola from East Maumee Street and South Wayne Street, backing up traffic.
For the season, the Angola area is actually lagging in terms of snowfall. The normal by Monday is an even 5 inches; only 3.2 inches has been recorded thus far this season.
Typically December is the third snowiest month of the winter season for Angola, with the community receiving on average 8.1 inches for the month. No. 1 is January when Angola can expect, in a normal year, 11.8 inches snow. Second is February, which dumps about 10.3 inches. March usually delivers 5.3 inches and April ushers out the snow with an average of 1 inch.
For the year, Angola is only six-hundredths of an inch below normal for precipitation at 37.22 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.