Eight people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday, Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Martin J. Boyd Jr., 41, of the 1200 block of West Maumee Street, arrested in the 6600 block of Old U.S. 27, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.
• Madison R. Clingan, 19, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested in the 500 block of North C.R. 200W, on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kate A. DeLong, 35, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony neglect of a dependent.
• Monica L. Harris, 64, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, arrested east of the intersection of S.R. 1 and Metz Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kenneth D. McLaughlin, 38, of the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Patrick M. Rice, 58, of the 6900 block of Ashbrooke Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 5100 block of South Old 27, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Dale J. Scott, 27, of the 2600 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 2700 block of West Maumee Street on a warrant alleging two felony counts of failure to appear in court and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court.
• Timothy L. Slone, 35, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 50W, Albion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony fraud and misdemeanor false informing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.