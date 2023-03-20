ANGOLA — Steuben County has a dirty issue it is hoping to resolve with the project manager at the judicial center that’s under construction on the county government complex.
Local officials are not pleased about a situation where soil from the basement excavation for the judicial center was placed at the Steuben County Park near the Fairgrounds and has not been removed as had originally been planned.
Grant Bucher, a representative of Weigand Construction, project manager of the judicial center, on Monday requested permission to spend up to $40,000 in project funds to remove the soil from the fairgrounds during a meeting of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
“I’d like to see this dealt with in another way,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said. “It’s an expense we didn’t incur. We should not have to charge the taxpayers for this.”
Bucher said he was going to confer on the matter further with officials at Weigand and would return to meet with commissioners again in two weeks, presumably at their April 3 meeting.
The original plan was for the excavating contractor on the job, O’Neal Excavating, Fort Wayne, would haul the material to the fairgrounds then some of the material would be brought back on site downtown to back fill after the basement walls were poured and set. Other material would have been left at the park for other uses.
It turns out the soil would not meet project specifications so it has been left on sight at the fairgrounds in an area that’s used for parking during the annual Steuben County 4-H Fair.
In the meantime, Scott Schwartz, Steuben County Parks superintendent, said if they knew the material would not be hauled back to the construction site, they would have had it deposited in a different site to make better use of the material, such as an earthen barrier to deaden sound on site.
Also, a handful of entities have inquired about getting some of the soil but they were refused because it was assumed the soil was going to get reused, Bucher said.
He did say that 13 loads of the material had been given to the city of Angola for its use.
All totaled, some 600 loads of soil were hauled off of the site to make way for construction of the new facility.
That soil sitting at the Fairgrounds actually covers more area than the new building will. Schwartz said the soil covers 68,500 square feet at the park.
The new building will be about 56,410 square feet. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office, it bring all personnel who work in the judicial system under one roof. In addition to the courts and their staffs and the staff of the Clerk of Courts, the probation department and Steuben County Prosecuting Attorney’s office will be in the new facility, too.
The project cost is about $26.5 million. It is going to cost the county about $28.8 million to pay for the bond for the project. The first payment will be due on Jan. 1, 2025. In the meantime, as the money sits for the county to draw upon while the judicial center is under construction, it will be able to earn interest on the money.
