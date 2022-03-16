KENDALLVILLE — East Noble High School junior Grant Schermerhorn is working with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to raise money for the Student of the Year campaign.
This year is the fourth annual Student of the Year campaign here in Northeast Indiana.
Grant is the first candidate from East Noble to participate in the campaign. This year there are 11 candidate teams running for the title of Student of the Year.
Students in Northeast Indiana range from anywhere north up to Angola and to southern parts of Fort Wayne and anywhere in between. The student who raises the most money is awarded a scholarship among the many personal benefits of participating in this campaign. Every dollar counts and goes to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Grant has been supported by his family, the East Noble community, local businesses and the Granting Hope team.
“I have a really great team behind me and they are a great help,” said Schermerhorn.
Grant plays tennis and works at his family farm. Grant has done many other fundraising events to help different causes and families. One recent event he helped the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society with was the Light the Night Walk.
After his work with other fundraisers, Grant was approached to be a part of the Student of the Year campaign. He has put out collection containers at many local businesses and his farm as well as advertising his donation page on the Student of the Year campaign page.
“I have learned a lot through this process, I got to sit with businesses and learned to manage money as a high schooler,” Schermerhorn said.
The campaign ends on Friday at noon but you can always donate. The campaign will also have gifts and an auction to raise money. Supporters can bid on auction items which go to support the candidate who entered those items. Grant’s auction items are Nos. 500-505 or you can donate directly to the candidate you choose on their donation page.
Supporters can also register to watch the livestream of the grand finale event that will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m.
For more information and to register for the auction or Grand Finale visit studentsoftheyear.org/students-year-northeast-indiana-1
