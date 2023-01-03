ANGOLA — Fifth graders at Hendry Park Elementary School are sharing their teachers.
When classes resume today, three teachers will share in teaching students.
Fifth graders will switch classes at Hendry Park, much like they will next year in Angola Middle School, school principal Rosie Brandt said.
The rotation started in the beginning of the new school year when a newly hired teacher quit one week into school, said Brandt, and the school was left with just two teachers for the fifth grade — a strong math teacher in Jen Snow and substitute teacher Barbara Yoder.
“At the beginning of the year, there was a change in the teaching situation,” Brandt said.
Brandt added that due to that change Hendry Park had to put three classes into two with approximately 29 students each.
At that time, the school decided to allow the students to switch classes as Snow was a strong math teacher who also participated in a professional development program, and Yoder was an experienced teacher for other school subjects.
After finding the third teacher for the next semester, the school decided to go back to the original plan and split the two classes into three, so that each class had approximately 20 students. The new teacher is Nina Burlingame, who just completed her studies at Trine University.
“With the third teacher, there will be three homerooms, so the students are going back to the original classrooms that they were assigned to in the fall,” said Brandt.
The school, however, decided to keep the rotation system that allows the school to prepare the students for changing classes in the middle school next year, and it allows the teachers to give students more focused instructions in the areas that they are stronger in professionally.
“We have restructured our schedule to give them that experience of moving classrooms and learning from different teachers and different teaching styles,” Brandt said.
With the new system, each class will have its own home classroom and teacher who will be teaching language arts and reading, and what the school calls focus time where the students can meet in smaller groups to target areas they need special instruction in.
At the same time, the students will be going around classrooms for math classes with one teacher, writing and science with another, and health and social studies with yet a different teacher.
This model allows the school for some continuity as the children will continue to get math instructions from the same person they started their school year with.
“It just gives them the opportunity to have that continuity and have that same change,” said Brandt.
Thus, said the principal, the fact that the kids will not be in the same classroom all day long, and will instead have different teachers throughout the day represents a positive change.
“We’re really excited to have that opportunity to switch classes and change things around,” said Brandt.
