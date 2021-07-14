INDIANAPOLIS — A windfall of cash on the state level will mean money in the pockets of Hoosiers in six to eight months.
State officials announced Wednesday that overall tax revenue grew 14% over the past year as tax collections bounced back stronger than expected from the COVID-19 pandemic. That pushed the state government’s cash reserves to $3.9 billion as of June 30.
The record-high reserves figure represents 23% of the state’s spending, which triggers the state’s automatic taxpayer refund process. This is the first time such an event has happened since 2012.
“Because of the strong position Indiana occupied going into last year’s unprecedented global pandemic and partnerships at all levels of government, we now find ourselves at a place of full employment and growing economy,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb in a statement after the announcement. “State fiscal leaders deserve high praise for closely monitoring financial forecasts and then quickly adapting to the facts on Main Street, Indiana.
“Now with our 19th straight balanced budget, we are working on everything from mental health programs and health care supports to record increases in K-12 tuition support. We’re investing in state public facilities and infrastructure projects statewide on a level never seen before all the while doing everything we can to create a highly skilled workforce to fill the open jobs of today and tomorrow,” Holcomb added.
State officials said about $545 million will be refunded to taxpayers as a credit on their state tax returns submitted next year. That will reduce 2021 tax bills, but the state won’t be sending out budget surplus refund checks.
The 2021 refund amounted to $111 for individual income tax filers, but state officials won’t determine the new refund size until later this year when they know the number of 2020 Indiana tax filers.
Although the final number won’t be determined until the end of the year, Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said some estimates show that Hoosiers could receive as much as $170 toward their 2021 taxes.
Even with the money coming as a tax credit, Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said it will still benefit people right at the time their credit card bill from Christmas are due.
Smaltz believes this excess of tax dollars within the state is in large part due to the way the pandemic was handled within the state.
“Businesses were open, but restricted, unlike other states,” he said. “We found a balance … that shows in the numbers that we are seeing now,” Smaltz said.
Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and Zent agreed with Smaltz.
“The state windfall is happening in part because Hoosiers have opened their wallets since the pandemic,” Abbott said. “People are spending dollars, whether they’re stimulus dollars… that’s generated a lot of sales tax and that’s where the lion’s share of this money is coming from.”
Zent said members of the legislature had an inkling in session that revenue numbers were going to be better than they thought.
The state’s growing revenues from its ever expanding job market has also helped to bring in additional tax dollars to the state.
“Indiana’s also been seeing growing revenues even before COVID-19 and the latest boom in tax income has shown the long-term fiscal policies of the state are paying dividends,” Abbott said.
As the state moves out of the pandemic, Smaltz believes it is in a good position for the next 10 years.
“Indiana is a great state. I am proud to be here and proud to represent the 52nd District,” Smaltz said.
With $545 million going back to taxpayers, the other half of the funds will go toward lowering the state’s pension debt.
