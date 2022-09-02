When planning started on building a new judicial center in Steuben County, the justifications were quite simple.
• The existing facility was lacking in space.
• The historic 1867-68 courthouse did not meet current accessibility standards.
• Safety was an issue.
Government has often had to make due with tight space. And this has been a universal problem not just in Steuben County, but in many locales across the region. For a time, part of Steuben County government was housed in commercial space on the Public Square, in a building that used to be home of a five and dime store. That was before the mid-1980s construction of what was called at the time the Steuben County Courthouse Annex.
People who use the judicial facilities in Steuben County are spread out over a couple of buildings. With the exception of the Sheriff’s Office (for obvious reasons) all offices related to the judicial system will be under one roof when the new judicial center is built on the corner of South Martha and East South streets.
Accessibility is like a moving target. In 1981, the Steuben County Courthouse was renovated to divide the Circuit Court into two floors, creating two courts and adjoining offices. That also saw the addition of an elevator, which was needed to meet federal accessibility mandates of the day.
What was a modern courthouse in 1981 is no longer so, not just because of age. Jury space is not accessible to people who use wheelchairs, for example. That’s probably the most glaring example of accessibility being an issue at the courthouse.
Then there’s safety. This is an area where segregation is a good thing. Safety at the current facility has many downfalls. Detainees being transported to the courthouse share much of the same space as the public. They use the same entrance. They share the same restroom facilities. The list goes on.
When it comes to litigants in civil cases, there is little separation between the parties. Space for attorneys to meet with their clients prior to hearings is minimal.
The new court facilities are supposed to address all of the shortcomings of the current facility.
The judicial center that’s in the process of being bid, financed and constructed still has a few moving targets, and a couple of them involve security.
On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to not include a couple important safety features, a sally port for secure ingress-egress of detainees and fencing.
The reason for not including the sally port and fencing was to keep the cost down. Out of a $26.5 million project, the exclusion of the two items will reduce the cost by about $700,000.
Mind you, the $26.5 million is the price tag after commissioners worked diligently to reduce the initial cost estimate from $28 million. We applaud the commissioners for their initial work. The reductions in cost were taken from areas that do not diminish the safety, accessibility or mission of the courthouse. Many of the cuts came in areas such as types of construction materials and décor.
The sally port is a tough call. Early on, Sheriff R.J. Robinson requested the sally port that will allow for the safe transportation of detainees into and out of the courthouse. Some of these people are violent and require extra security afforded by a sally port, which is a secured, controlled entry to a building, simply put.
The fencing will help ensure the safety of employees working in the judicial center. The fencing would have been aesthetically pleasing, or complementary to the building. At a time when public officials are enduring more and more threats to their safety, this seemed like a necessary piece of the project. (Reminder: We ended up with armed security and metal detectors at the entrance of the current courthouse after threats were made to a judge in 1994!)
The fencing is also backup security should a prisoner get loose.
As one county employee remarked sarcastically after Monday’s vote, why should the commissioners care about the safety of their employees?
We believe they care but are just being short sighted.
Upon the insistence of Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, bids will still be taken on the sally port and perimeter fencing.
These are important safety features that need to be built now, before the costs rise after the fact. Construction a few years down the road in response to a safety problem or tragic event we hoped would not occur when the judicial center was being built is only going to cost more. Should someone lose a life or be injured due to prisoner gone wild or a shooting incident in an unsecured parking lot, the county would likely be found negligent in a civil suit for not having provided for the safety of the employees and public.
Let’s get this building right from Day 1. Let’s not cut corners when it comes to public safety.
