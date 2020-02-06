Four people arrested
by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Sherry Endsley, 60, of the 200 block of North Washington Street, Hastings, Michigan, arrested in the 600 block of Smathers Street, Hudson, on misdemeanor charges of battery, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Shelley L. Gibbeny, 54, of the 200 block of 1st Street, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging felony manufacturing methamphetamine.
• Duke A. Green, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Rebecca A. Kemp, 36, of the 100 block of Lane 133 Turkey Lake, LaGrange, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.