INDIANAPOLIS — Trine University Spanish lecturer Ana Boman has been selected by the Indiana Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese as its 2019 Indiana Outstanding Spanish Teacher of the Year in the University category.
The award ceremony will take place Saturday, at 10 a.m. at the Sheraton Hotel, Indianapolis.
"Her dedication and passion for teaching Spanish and art, her motivation to engage students with community service, her cultural trips with students and her involvement with students' success and advancement were evident in her dossier," said Israel Fernando Herrera, vice president of AATSP Indiana and chair of the organization's Recognition and Distinction Committee.
The American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese promotes the study and teaching of the Spanish and Portuguese languages and their corresponding Hispanic, Luso-Brazilian and other related literatures and cultures at all levels of education. Each year the AATSP offers a number of awards that recognize the achievements of AATSP members. The awardees are honored during the annual AATSP Annual Conference and receive a plaque and a check for $500.
Boman will now represent the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portugese (AATSP) at the Indiana Foreign Language Teachers Association congress with the option to be named 2019 Indiana Foreign Language Teacher of the Year. IFLTA is an all-volunteer organization formed in 1969 to serve teachers of world languages in the state of Indiana. She will compete with the Teachers of the Year in other languages, 2020 Central States Teacher of the Year and 2020 American Council of Teaching Foreign Languages National Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.