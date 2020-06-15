Today
• Drug Free Steuben, 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting attendance is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82920749008 Meeting ID: 829 2074 9008
• Northeastern Center Board, Spindler Building, 220 S. Main St., Kendallville, noon. Finance committee, 11:15 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 1 p.m. bid reading, 5:30 p.m. special meeting.
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Annual joint meeting with Fremont Town Hall Building Corporation.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
