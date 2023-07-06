WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Two Shipshewana women have been identified as those who were killed in a wreck last week in St. Joseph County, Michigan.
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff Jason Bingaman has identified the two women who have passed away due to their injuries from this traffic crash.
The women are identified as 29-year-old Rosalie M. Yoder from Shipshewana, and 27-year-old Marcia Ann Miller, also from Shipshewana, police said in a news release updated Thursday.
Bingaman reported that on Friday at approximately 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Indian Prairie Road near Kalamazoo Road for the report of a two-vehicle personal injury accident.
A Cadillac Escalade, being driven by a 19-year-old LaGrange County man, passed a Chevrolet Cobalt in a no passing zone. The Escalade then struck the Cobalt sending it off the roadway, striking a tree.
Yoder was pronounced deceased on scene. Miller was air lifted to Bronson Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced deceased as a result of the accident.
Deputies arrested the suspect driver. He is being charged with several felonies stemming from this incident.
Alcohol and speed are believed to factors in this incident. The suspect has yet to be named by Michigan authorities.
In Michigan, suspects are not named until they have been arraigned in court.
Assisting the St Joseph County Sheriff’s Office include White Pigeon Police Department, White Pigeon Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Life Care Ambulance, and West Michigan Air Care.
