ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved use of the Steuben County Courtyard for Fridays by Angola Main Street while at the same time washing their hands of any traffic or parking problems the events might bring.
Angola Main Street will hold a community gathering every Friday afternoon and early evening through the summer, starting July 14.
Mackenzie Bird, Angola’s community coordinator, told commissioners on Monday that South Martha Street and East Gale Street might be closed for the event.
People would use the Courtyard to enjoy their meals and listen to acoustic music.
“Using the park, I think we’re all in agreement it’s a good idea,” said Commissioner Ken Shelton.
Shelton said there were concerns shared with him from the courts about parking. Other issues mentioned were traffic from Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Sheriff’s Office.
While there were some comments made about the possibility of detainees from the jail being walked through the Courtyard to attend hearings while the event was taking place, County Attorney Don Stuckey said Fridays in the summer weren’t very busy in the courts.
“It’s the city’s street. They can do with it what they choose,” said Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Andy Laughlin added that no matter what the city did in the street, the county couldn’t stop people from using a public park to eat or lounge in.
The event would be near the county’s parking lot east of Northeast Indiana Community Corrections and the Steuben County Jail. Shelton also addressed concern about access to the First Federal Savings Bank of Angola parking lot that’s accessed only from South Martha Street.
There also was a concern about parking, but Bird said people could use the city lot at the corner of North Martha and East Gilmore streets and Monument Plaza’s parking. Monument Plaza fronts North Wayne Street and is bordered on the south by East Gilmore.
Prior to the approval, Shelton suggested using Monument Plaza for the event, the city-owned greenspace and convenience facility that includes a covered shelter with picnic tables. On Gilmore Street food trucks often park there to do business in the summer, typically midweek.
“I don’t want to see us approving the park and creating a problem that is already existing to a degree,” Shelton said, then suggesting the event be held at Monument Plaza.
“But the area of where the city parking and the restroom area, that’s wonderful. It’s only a block off of the (Public Square) as well. And that’s a very nice area,” Shelton said.
“That has been my conversation with the downtown business owners is that that still seems, I know it’s one block off, but people park they get their food and they leave because there is no place to enjoy and sit and eat their meals so they’re not really getting to come into downtown by being over there. Or they sit behind the restrooms where the tables are. Because there’s no place to sit after the fact at Monument (Plaza),” Bird said.
There are six picnic tables at Monument Plaza and two in the Courtyard, though Bird said seating would be brought in for the Friday events.
The Friday events would start at noon and stretch into the evening, featuring food trucks and live music from 3-6 p.m.
“I’m in contact with bands and food trucks, already scheduling the dates. The location is the one piece that’s up in the air, but I’d like to get advertising this as soon as possible,” Bird said prior to the 3-0 vote to approve.
Angola Economic Development Director Jennifer Barclay said the Gale Street area was selected because of the availability of electricity that could support the event. That equipment was installed years ago to power vendors during FallFest.
Other Main Street groups in the region hold “First Friday” events in their downtowns, but this would be every Friday.
For this summer the event is going to run into September, helping kick off fall activities in the downtown.
