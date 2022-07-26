ORLAND — Vermont Settlement Festival is riding into Orland this weekend.
The Vermont Settlement Festival is a celebration of the oldest settlement and birth place of Steuben County.
Orland was settled in 1834 after John Stocker, a man from Vermont, settled with his family and neighbors.
The festival is taking place at the Orland Town Park on State Road 327 about three-quarters of a mile north of S.R. 120.
Festivities start on Saturday at 6 a.m. with breakfast from the Orland Lion’s Club before the start of the 5-kilometer run and 2-K walk.
The Vermont Settlement Festival parade will begin at 11 a.m. in downtown Orland.
After the parade the festival goes into full swing with activities for the kids and adults. There will be a bounce house, water slide and petting zoo for kids. Food trucks, crafts and antique tractors will be open from 11 to 8 p.m.
Saturday also offers a read-aloud story time, campfire cooking and live music on the main stage. Denny Bice, Showdown and Fog Delay will be performing on the main stage starting at 1 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
Available for kids ages 16 and under is a fishing derby sponsored by Cub Scout Pack 3423. Fishing will take place from 5-7 p.m.
Sundays events begin at 11 a.m. with the kids' activities, food trucks, crafts and antique tractors. But be sure to get involved with the sporting events of the day. The mud volleyball tournament registration beginning at 9 a.m. with an 11 a.m. start time and the kayak sprint for ages 16 and up begins at 10 a.m.
Entertainment continues through the day with more campfire cooking and read aloud story times. On the main stage at 12:30 p.m. Ben Leu will perform followed by Jim Weber and Erica Schwartz from 3-5 p.m.
There will be a silent auction on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.
Vermont Settlement Days is sponsored by the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival is free to the public and there is free parking. There are no pets allowed at the festival.
