Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — These people were booked into the Steuben County jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Adam Alvarez, 21, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Christopher M. Bell, 35, of the 500 block of Indiana Drive, Churubusco, arrested on West Toledo Street at Broad Street, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended.
• Brent M. Cox Jr., 21, of the 300 block of Morning Wind Place, Kendallville, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher J. Hartman, 29, of Lane 185 Crooked Lake, arrested at home on charges of domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16 and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Matthew G. Marra, 43, of the 1000 block of Heartland Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on State Street at Interstate 69, Ashley, on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alexandria L. McCracken, 21, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Old U.S. 27 at C.R. 300S, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Kevin J. Murden, 43, of the 7300 block of North C.R. 700W, Orland, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 300W, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel D. Pfister, 29, of the 11000 block of 52nd Avenue, Allendale, Michigan, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joel Ponce, 23, of the 700 block of Carlin Drive, arrested in the 200 block of South John Street, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Bruce J. Powers, 32, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Paul D. Powers, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Shelby J. Schwaben Crowe, 56, of the 3900 block of West Shady Side Road, arrested in the 3500 block of Sycamore Beach Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Bryan J. Shutt, 40, of the 2100 block of North Old Road 1, Fremont, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kenneth J. Svencner, 26, of the 7800 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested in the 700 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tegan J. Teneyck, 37, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 600W, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 7500 block of South C.R. 400W, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
