ANGOLA — Sitting hunched at the defendant’s table in Steuben Circuit Court, Matthew Roland Hoover, 29, heard three new counts against him read by Judge Allen Wheat.
The additional counts are on top of the charge of murder in the June death of Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James.
Hoover, masked and wearing a sizable cross in court, is now facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
The additional charges were filed on last week by Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser.
Many family members of Mrs. Ball were in court, including one whose eyes barely left the defendant.
The charges came after extensive investigative efforts on the part of Steuben County Sheriff’s Department investigators.
“The allegations in Counts 2, 3, and 4 are based upon further lab tests results that were not available at the time of the initial filing of the case,” Musser said in an email on Friday.
In the charging document read by Wheat, Hoover allegedly tried to have forced intercourse with Mrs. Ball, either while she was alive or after she had been stabbed to death.
In the initial case filing, it was noted that Mrs. Ball wasn’t wearing any pants when she was found and a rape investigation was conducted.
People in the courtroom reacted with apparent disgust as Wheat read the charging information about the alleged rape.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August.
Hoover was arrested in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick. Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends who were checking on her because she didn’t show up for a scheduled round of golf.
Hoover allegedly stabbed Mrs. Ball in the neck twice, with the potentially fatal wound being a stab that was some 3 inches deep, an autopsy revealed.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James. It is believed she was killed sometime between June 22 and June 23.
Hoover had been living with his brother across the lane from the Ball residence. Hoover’s brother, Noah, told police that he believed his brother might have had something to do with the murder because he quit his job and abruptly left town in a truck he stole from their parents on the day Mrs. Ball was discovered, court records say.
Public defender Benjamin Nordmann is representing Hoover.
Hoover is facing 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty on the murder charge. Wheat set a Nov. 29-Dec. 3 trial date, which is still on the calendar. Hoover will next be in court for a status hearing on Monday at 1 p.m. A final pretrial conference is set for Oct. 18.
In addition, a Level 1 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
If Hoover is found guilty on all counts and is sentenced to the maximum time in prison, he is looking at potentially 137 1/2 years.
Nordmann indicated Monday there might be some pleadings coming at the Oct. 18 hearing that could impact the trial date, but did not indicate what those might be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.