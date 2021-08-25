ASHLEY — With cooperation between DeKalb and Steuben counties, the town of Ashley is embarking on a water and sewer feasibility study, which could possibly bring more industry to the area.
Ashley Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer said there are potentially two industries looking at the north side of Steuben C.R. 800S, east of Interstate 69.
In presenting the proposal to the DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioner Mike Watson said Brightmark is looking at potentially expanding its two-year-old facility. In doing so, it would need additional water and sewer capacity.
The DeKalb County Commissioners approved $22,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars for the study on Monday, the county’s third of the total cost. Steuben County and Ashley have also contributed $22,000.
McEnterfer said it is nice to see everyone working together for the common good of both counties.
“I am all for growth,” she said. “We need to do what we can to accommodate. Both counties feel that it is beneficial.”
During Monday’s commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he didn’t have any problem utilizing ARP funds for the project.
The town of Ashley recently signed a contract with Jones and Henry Engineers, Fort Wayne, to do the study, which will be completed yet this fall.
McEnterfer said the study will give the town an accurate account of what its water and sewer system can handle and what improvements would have to be made to accommodate additional industry.
The town currently has water and sewer lines on the south side of S.R. 4 under Interstate 69, which are utilized by Family Dollar’s distribution facility. The new Casey’s General Store gas station that is being constructed on the south side of S.R. 4 will also be tapping into that line.
The survey would look at the feasibility of running additional water and sewer lines on the north side of the road.
In 2020, the town of Ashley received a grant from the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to provide water and sewer access for Brightmark.
McEnterfer said that project has yet to be completed because of setbacks with COVID-19. The contractor is still waiting on materials.
McEnterfer said she is hoping the project begins soon.
Brightmark is currently operating off an onsite well and temporary sewer system, which pumps waste to the Ashley water treatment plant. A generator is being utilized to operate the pump, which pushes the waste into the Ashley system.
Once complete, water and sewer lines to Brightmark will also provide water and sewer to neighboring Klink Trucking Inc.
The town is also exploring additional infrastructure grants for future growth.
