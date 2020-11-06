ANGOLA — The second installment of an informational series hosted by the Steuben County Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
The topic will be code enforcement.
"We will be going over what constitutes a code violation as well as our procedure in abating these violations," said Jack Miller of the plan commission.
Information about county code enforcement is at co.steuben.in.us/departments/plan_commission/zoning_ordinance.php.
Ordinance No. 658 concerns public environmental nuisances. The six-page document provides information to property owners about their rights and responsibilities. Generally, a public environmental nuisance constitutes a health or safety hazard.
Ordinance No. 771 refers to abandoned vehicles in unincorporated areas of Steuben County. The law allows the plan commission to cite owners of "abandoned, wrecked, junked, not properly licensed, inoperable or discarded motor vehicles and motor vehicle parts on private property other than in storage or impoundment yards."
The eight-page code explains how such items can be dealt with when they impede traffic, private property value, "invite vandalism; encourage the presence of vermin; create fire, safety and health hazards; interfere with the health and well-being of the public; and create, extend and aggravate blight."
The public is encouraged to attend for a complete examination of the codes.
"We will also be spending time discussing the various clean-up solutions that the county hosts such as tire days and dumpster placements," said Miller.
The plan commission has an office in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola. For details about the informational series, call Miller at 668-1000, Ext. 1265.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.