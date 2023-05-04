ANGOLA — With pre-municipal primary Lincoln Day dinners having been held around the region, the Steuben County Republican Party is hosting a cavalcade of stars — gubernatorial stars — on May 24.
Steuben County's Lincoln Day will host the three top announced Republican candidates — Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Eric Doden.
The three will take part in what is being billed as a "fireside chat" program at the Wednesday, May 24, event being held at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake in the Steuben County Park.
It would appear to be the first event featuring the three candidates together prior to the start of the 2024 campaign season.
Being held just three weeks after the municipal primaries, the event marks the start of what will undoubtedly be a long slog of a campaign leading up to the May 7, 2024, primary election.
The event costs $50 per person to attend. There are sponsorship opportunities, Red: $1,000, which includes eight tickets; White, $500, including four tickets; and Blue, $250, which provides two tickets.
Reservations are being accepts until May 17 and may be made by contacting Karen Shelton, party vice chair, at 316-9437 or karen@steubencountyingop.org.
The event starts at 6 p.m. with a social hour, silent auction and cash bar, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.