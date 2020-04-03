Both Angola and Fremont have once again earned the distinction of being named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.
This makes 31 years on the list for Angola and 14 years for Fremont.
Angola Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Matt Hanna said there are only a couple of cities — Indianapolis and Bloomington — with more time on the list than Angola.
"We're one of the longest-running in the state," he said. "It's been a commitment from everyone that's been in charge of the trees this last 31 years."
To be a Tree City USA, both Angola and Fremont had to meet program requirements including having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Fremont Town Council President Steve Brown read Fremont's annual proclamation at the March council meeting.
Hanna said this year the Angola Rotary has donated 100 trees to plant in the parks. Angola has also received a grant from the St. Joe River Basin Commission to do a tree canopy assessment in Angola.
"When the grant project is done, we'll have another 50 trees to plant in places that need it for storm water runoff," he said.
Fourth grade tree programs and planting with the middle school students traditionally makes up a big part of what Angola's tree board does.
"The planting is a big thing that really sticks with the kids," Hanna said. "It's a really important part of what our board does."
This year, however, because of changes due to COVID-19, the parks staff will most likely be doing the planting. Hanna said no matter what, the trees are here or coming so they will get planted.
