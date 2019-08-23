ANGOLA — Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana is seeking volunteers to build accessibility ramps at four residences in Steuben County.
Executive Director Marianne Stanley said four ramps are being built to start. Two are being built at Fremont residences and another two at Angola residences.
"We finally have everything in place to get these ramps built, but we need volunteers! Ramps are pretty easy and can be completed in a day," Stanley said.
She said each project, with one exception, will take about six hours working with eight to 10 volunteers. The work will be done each Saturday in September, weather permitting.
The builds will start at 9 a.m. and will be complete by around 2 p.m.
These will all take at least six hours with 8-10 volunteers.
"Please let me know if you would be interested in helping these folks, shoot bring a friend," Stanley said.
Habitat will provide coffee, donuts, fruit beverages and lunch for the workers.
The project grew out of Steuben County United Way Days of Caring.
"It is like a partnership with United Way; that's where it started," Stanley said.
There's enough funding for about 10 more ramps to be built, Stanley. The money is coming from the Don and Martha Rogers Fund established for Habitat at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Stanley asks that people contact her if they are interested in helping and she will provide locations of the work. People of all skill levels are invited. Stanley can be contacted at mstanley@hfhnei.org or by calling 925-2508.
