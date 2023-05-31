ANGOLA — Ninety four graduates are set to walk proudly across the stage on Sunday. Diplomas in hand, the Prairie Heights High School class of 2023 graduation ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the gymnasium.
With various aspirations for the future, the seniors have several paths they’re following after graduation. Two will go into the military, about 25 will attend a 4-year college, roughly 12 are enrolled in a 2-year college and 55 will go directly into the workforce.
Valedictorian Connor Keesler and Salutatorian Leyton Byler, along with the rest of the class of 2023 voted their senior quote as, “Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they’re gonna try to get you to follow. You just gotta keep livin’ man, LIVIN’,” Matthew McHonahay, “Dazed and Confused.”
Also during the voting process, seniors determined the blood rose as their flower choice and their class song as “‘Til You Can’t” by Cody Johnson. Senior class officers included president Emily Anders, vice president Cybele Middleton, secretary Kyran Meek and treasurer Abby Teller.
